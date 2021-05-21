Manitoba premier asks federal government to send health workers to help with COVID-19 battle
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday morning and asked for up to 50 critical care nurses and 20 respiratory therapists to help cope with the third wave of the pandemic that has the province seeing record numbers of new cases and people in intensive care.
Manitoba is asking the federal government for dozens of health-care workers to help fight rising COVID-19 numbers.
Premier Brian Pallister says he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday morning and asked for up to 50 critical care nurses and 20 respiratory therapists.
He is also seeking up to 50 contact tracers from Statistics Canada.
Pallister says officials from the two levels of government have been discussing the issue for about a week and the prime minister was supportive of the idea of sending help.
Manitoba is in the grip of the third wave of the pandemic and is seeing record numbers of new cases and people in intensive care.
Earlier this week, three intensive care patients were sent to Ontario to free up bed space.
