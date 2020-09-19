Manitoba premier self-monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms after premiers' meeting

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said the premier is watching for symptoms of COVID-19 after meeting with Quebec's premier, who is now self-isolating after coming into contact with a confirmed case of the illness.

Pallister had a "working lunch" with Quebec Premier François Legault and other Conservative premiers in Ottawa on Friday, a spokesperson for Pallister's office said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

Legault announced later on Friday that he is voluntarily self-isolating after meeting one-on-one with federal Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole on Monday.

He made the announcement after O'Toole announced he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Pallister did not meet with O'Toole while in Ottawa, the premier's spokesperson said.

All public health protocols were followed, including wearing masks and physical distancing, at the premiers' meeting, the spokesperson added.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister, right, speaks as Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney look on during a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Members of Pallister's team are also self-monitoring for symptoms of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the spokesperson said.

Pallister and Legault, along with Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, were in Ottawa on Friday to push the federal government for $28 billion in additional funding to cover rising health-care costs.

On Friday, Pallister said it was important to be in Ottawa before the upcoming throne speech, scheduled for Sept. 23.

"The fact is we're going to have to learn to live with COVID and do our jobs safely, and that's exactly what we're doing here," he said on CBC's As It Happens. "My plan is to stay on. I have a number of meetings next week on other topics as well."