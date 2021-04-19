Premier to give Manitoba COVID-19 vaccine supply update on Saturday morning

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is set to give an update on the province's supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

CBC News will live stream the announcement here at 11 a.m.

As of Friday, more than 56 per cent of people 18 and older in Manitoba had received at least one vaccine dose, the province's online vaccine dashboard says. Nearly 48 per cent of those 12 and older have received at least one shot.

Officials said this week Manitoba still plans to get two doses to everyone 12 and up who wants to be vaccinated by the end of July. The target for delivering all first doses is still June 9, the province's latest vaccine technical briefing document says.

Meanwhile, people who meet certain criteria were able to start booking appointments for their second doses on Friday.

Indigenous people in Manitoba will be eligible to book second dose appointments starting Monday. Those who got the first dose at least 21 days ago for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot or at least 28 days ago for the one from Moderna qualify.

Earlier this week, Pallister said a vaccine incentive program will be announced for Manitoba in the coming week.

The latest update comes as Manitoba battles its rising third wave of COVID-19, which has strained the province's capacity to care for its sickest patients.

Five intensive care patients from Manitoba have now been transferred to hospitals in Ontario to free up space, with plans to move as many as 15 more if needed, officials said.

On Friday, Pallister asked Ottawa to send Manitoba critical care nurses, respiratory therapists and contact tracers to help fight rising COVID-19 numbers.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he expects the federal government will be able to "do what's necessary" to help Manitoba by the end of the weekend.