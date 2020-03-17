Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister to give update on COVID-19 measures at 11 a.m.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will give an update on COVID-19 measures in the province at a news conference at 11 a.m.

On Monday, Pallister said steps aimed at compelling Manitobans to follow public health orders intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 were "on the radar." He said he would elaborate on that statement later this week.

As of Tuesday, Manitoba had 217 confirmed and probable cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, 193 of which were still active.

Health officials also announced the third death related to COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday.

There were 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Manitoba who have recovered.

As of Wednesday morning, there were more than 17,800 known cases of COVID-19 in Canada.