Manitoba premier to hold news conference after first day of caucus retreat

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will speak to reporters Tuesday afternoon after the first Progressive Conservative caucus meeting since he received a wave of criticism for controversial comments about Canada's history.

The news conference will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Dome Building in Brandon, Man., where his party caucus is holding its annual retreat.

For months, Pallister has dodged questions about whether he plans to resign as leader of the party before the 2023 provinicial election.

Those questions have grown louder since he made widely condemned statements about the good intentions of Canada's early settlers, amid protests over the legacy of Canada's Indian residential school system and following the toppling of statues of Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth at the Manitoba legislature.

Pallister's comments led to open criticism from some members of his own cabinet and the resignation of Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke.