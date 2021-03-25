Province to spend $6M to help arts organizations, performers hard-hit by pandemic
Museums, galleries, festivals among those getting money
The province is giving $6 million in financial support to Manitoba's arts and culture sector to help an industry hit hard by the pandemic.
The arts and culture sustainability funds announced Thursday are for organizations such as museums, galleries, festivals, cultural facilities, community arts, publishing, artists and musical groups, Premier Brian Pallister said.
"This is an industry that's been affected more than most and has often been described as the first to close and last to open," he said during a news conference.
Groups can apply regardless of whether they applied for previous provincial or federal funding programs during the pandemic, he said.
The fund will be administered by the Manitoba Arts Council and Manitoba Film and Music, which will release more details on the program and application requirements soon, a news release says.
