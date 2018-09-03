Skip to Main Content
Power out for hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers near The Pas

Power out for hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers near The Pas

Power is out for hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers in northern Manitoba.

Crews have been sent to investigate cause of outage

CBC News ·
Power is out for hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers near The Pas. (Chris Seto/CBC)

Hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers are without power in northern Manitoba.

In a tweet sent around 6 p.m. Monday, Manitoba Hydro said an outage is affecting roughly 825 customers near The Pas.

The power company said the cause of the outage is unknown but crews are on their way to the investigate.

Manitoba Hydro says an outage is affecting roughly 825 customers near The Pas. There's no word yet on when power will be restored. (Submitted/Manitoba Hydro)

There is currently no estimated restoration time.

Current information on outages can be found at Manitoba Hydro's website.

More from CBC Manitoba:

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us