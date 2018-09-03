Power out for hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers near The Pas
Power is out for hundreds of Manitoba Hydro customers in northern Manitoba.
Crews have been sent to investigate cause of outage
In a tweet sent around 6 p.m. Monday, Manitoba Hydro said an outage is affecting roughly 825 customers near The Pas.
The power company said the cause of the outage is unknown but crews are on their way to the investigate.
There is currently no estimated restoration time.
Current information on outages can be found at Manitoba Hydro's website.
