2,800 customers without power in southern Manitoba

About 2,800 customers were without power in southeastern Manitoba and Winnipeg Thursday afternoon.

Manitoba Hydro said about 500 customers in Winnipeg's South St. Vital area were hit by the outage, along with another 500 near the border in the Emerson-Franklin region.

Hundreds more in Ritchot, Stuartburn,De Salaberry and Brokenhead were also affected. Dozens in the rural municipalities of Lac du Bonnet and Morris, as well as St. Clements Montcalm and Piney were also in the dark as of 4:45 p.m. CT

The southeastern outage started at 2:30 p.m. and initially left more than 6,000 customers without power, but that number dropped significantly over the following few hours as power was restored to thousands, according to a spokesperson for Manitoba Hydro.

In a tweet, the Crown corporation said high winds may have been a factor in causing the outage.

At the same time, Hydro's outage page reported an outage affecting roughly 500 customers in the Old St. Vital area. A tweet said the outage was due to a downed line.

"Crews are on scene, but do not have an estimated time of restoration just yet," the utility wrote in its tweet.

Hydro crews elsewhere in the province were also working to determine the cause of another outage in Nopiming Provincial Park affecting just under 300 customers. Power was restored to that region before 4:30 p.m.

"Crews are patrolling the line trying to find the cause of the outage," Hydro wrote.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, Hydro tweeted that power was knocked out for roughly 500 customers in the Lac du Bonnet region after a tree came into contact with a line, caught fire and brought down the line. Power was restored to most customers before 4 p.m.

