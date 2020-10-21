Manitoba poultry plant employee dies after testing positive for COVID-19

An employee at a southeastern Manitoba poultry plant who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

The 42-year-old man was one of twenty-seven workers at the Exceldor Cooperative plant in Blumenort, Man. who have tested positive for the virus since Oct. 8, said Gabrielle Fallu, a spokesperson for the Quebec-based company, in an email statement.

The man died on Oct. 11.

"We were shocked and saddened by this sudden event," Fallu said.

"We had the opportunity to discuss with his relatives on this tragic event and express them, on behalf of the Exceldor team, our deepest sadness and sincere condolences."

The worker's infection was contracted outside of the plant, she said.

It's unclear whether the man's death was a result of COVID-19. The company was unable to share any more details about the case, out of respect to the worker's privacy.

So far, there has been no evidence that any of the workers at the plant contracted the virus while at work, according to the company and provincial health inspectors.

The site is the largest poultry plant in Manitoba, said a spokesperson for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 832, which represents workers at the Blumenort plant.

Approximately 650 people work at the plant.