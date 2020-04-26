Skip to Main Content
Portage la Prairie potato processor registers 2 positive cases of COVID-19
Manitoba

Portage la Prairie potato processor registers 2 positive cases of COVID-19

J.R. Simplot Company confirmed one worker in its Portage la Prairie plant tested positive Monday. A dozen staff who were in close contact with that worker got tested, resulting in at least one more case, said a spokesperson in an email.

J.R Simplot Company confirms at least 2 staff positive, 14 others in isolation

Bryce Hoye · CBC News ·
J.R. Simplot's plant in Portage la Prairie has an annual capacity of 135 million kilograms of frozen french fries and formed potato products. (CBC)

Two staff at a potato processing plant in south-central Manitoba have tested positive for COVID-19.

J.R. Simplot Company confirmed it learned Monday of one worker in its Portage la Prairie plant who tested positive. 

A dozen staff who were in close contact with that worker got tested, resulting in at least one more known case, spokesperson Josh Jordan said via email from the company's headquarters in Idaho.

As of Thursday afternoon, the company was awaiting results for the two remaining tests.

Based on the second positive, 14 employees are currently self-isolating, Jordan said, and the site where the first employee worked was deep cleaned.

Simplot has not shut down the plant, Jordan said.

Portage la Prairie, which currently has four active cases, falls within the Southern Health Region, where there are 49 active cases across the board.

The majority of current cases are concentrated around known clusters in Prairie Mountain, Winnipeg and the southern health regions.

Simplot said it has had a number of enhanced cleaning, distancing and safety measures in place since March to keep its employees safe. They've implemented travel restrictions, eliminated non-essential visits to the site, and employees are screened and have their temperature measured.

According to the company's website, the Portage la Prairie plant opened in 2003 and has an annual capacity of more than 135 million kilograms of frozen french fries and formed potato products.

About the Author

Bryce Hoye

Reporter

Bryce Hoye is an award-winning journalist and science writer with a background in wildlife biology and interests in courts, social justice, health and more. He is the Prairie rep for OutCBC. Story idea? Email bryce.hoye@cbc.ca.

With files from Marianne Klowak

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now