Manitoba post-secondary institutions evaluating impact of Saudi-Canada rift

Post-secondary institutions in Manitoba are carefully evaluating the impact of the ongoing spat between Saudi Arabia and the Canadian government that might lead to an exodus of Saudi international students.

"The University of Manitoba is currently gathering information and will be contacting all students who may be impacted by the recent measures put in place by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the suspension of all Saudi scholarship holders studying in Canada," said Sean Moore, communications officer for the University of Manitoba.

Saudi students make up a relatively small number of international enrollees in the province, with only 48 studying at the University of Manitoba. Latest statistics shows that nearly 5,300 international students study at the province's largest university, with the vast majority coming from China, Nigeria and India.

Brandon University confirmed they have not had an international student from Saudi Arabia since 2015. Red River College also confirmed they do not expect any immediate impact since they have no Saudi students.

Swift reaction triggered by department tweet

Over the weekend, the Saudi government announced it would cease new trade deals with Canada, expel the Canadian ambassador, and cancel state-sponsored scholarships for thousands of Saudi students studying in Canada, asking them to relocate abroad.

This swift decision came after the federal Department of Global Affairs tweeted a message calling on the Saudi government to release detained activists.

The feud has since made headlines internationally.

Saudi students not commenting

Requests made to the University of Manitoba's Saudi Students Association went unanswered Tuesday, while the president of the university's Arab Student Association, Al-Zahra Kadhim, also declined to comment.

The newly sworn-in education minister said he is sympathetic to the disruption on the lives of these students.

"Though this represents a small segment of Manitoba's international student population, Manitoba Education and Training will continue to assess the situation together with those education institutions impacted and the federal government," said Kelvin Goertzen.