Prairie producers face supply chain woes and uncertainty due to B.C. port labour dispute

The ongoing labour dispute that shut down 30 ports in British Columbia for 13 days earlier this month has cost Manitoba millions and will have long-lasting impacts on Prairie producers despite a possible breakthrough in negotiations, according to experts.

Work resumed at B.C. ports on Thursday after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU Canada) representing the workers withdrew a 72-hour strike notice late Wednesday that could have shut down the ports again. On Friday, union leadership said it would recommend members accept a tentative agreement with the B.C. Maritime Employers Association that could bring the labour dispute one step closer to its end.

The union will put the terms of the deal to its membership at a meeting on Tuesday, according to a letter posted online. If the members accept the agreement, the strike will be over.

Seeing the strike called off is not alleviating the uncertainty many people in the country are feeling, said Barry Prentice, a professor of supply chain management at the I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba.

"In some ways, it's worse," Prentice said. "The trouble is that no one can start to go back to normal with the understanding that maybe things will ... fall to pieces on Monday."

Uncertainty until labour issues resolved

The union has an exceptionally strong hand in the negotiations because it's able to monopolize the movement of freight, Prentice said. This blockage ripples through to Manitoba.

At this point, it will take until mid-October to see a return to the normal flow of goods, Prentice said. He warned that the longer the dispute lasts, the worse it could get for producers. The only silver lining is that Manitoba is not in the midst of harvest.

Barry Prentice, a professor of supply chain management at the I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba, said it could be mid-October before industries catch up on business due to the strike. (Submitted by Barry Prentice )

However, the provincial pork industry has already lost millions of dollars, said Cam Dahl, general manager of the industry association Manitoba Pork.

The province exports about $730 million worth of pork out of West Coast ports every year from plants in Winnipeg, Brandon and Neepawa among other places, Dahl said.