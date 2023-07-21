Prairie producers face supply chain woes and uncertainty due to B.C. port labour dispute

The ongoing labour dispute that shut down 30 ports in British Columbia for 13 days earlier this month has cost Manitoba millions and will have long-lasting impacts on Prairie producers despite a possible breakthrough in negotiations, according to experts.

Work resumed at B.C. ports on Thursday after the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada (ILWU Canada) representing the workers withdrew a 72-hour strike notice late Wednesday that could have shut down the ports again. On Friday, union leadership said it would recommend members accept a tentative agreement with the B.C. Maritime Employers Association that could bring the labour dispute one step closer to its end.

The union will put the terms of the deal to its membership at a meeting on Tuesday, according to a letter posted online. If the members accept the agreement, the strike will be over.

Seeing the strike called off is not alleviating the uncertainty many people in the country are feeling, said Barry Prentice, a professor of supply chain management at the I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba.

"In some ways, it's worse," Prentice said. "The trouble is that no one can start to go back to normal with the understanding that maybe things will ... fall to pieces on Monday."

Uncertainty until labour issues resolved

The union has an exceptionally strong hand in the negotiations because it's able to monopolize the movement of freight, Prentice said. This blockage ripples through to Manitoba.

At this point, it will take until mid-October to see a return to the normal flow of goods, Prentice said. He warned that the longer the dispute lasts, the worse it could get for producers. The only silver lining is that Manitoba is not in the midst of harvest.

Barry Prentice, a professor of supply chain management at the I.H. Asper School of Business, University of Manitoba, said it could be mid-October before industries catch up on business due to the strike. (Submitted by Barry Prentice )

However, the provincial pork industry has already lost millions of dollars, said Cam Dahl, general manager of the industry association Manitoba Pork.

The province exports about $730 million worth of pork out of West Coast ports every year from plants in Winnipeg, Brandon and Neepawa among other places, Dahl said.

"What we ship out of the West Coast ports to Asia is a high-value product ... it only has a short window," Dahl said. "It can't sit on the dock for weeks and months."

These disruptions have already caused significant losses and these will increase exponentially if this continues affecting 20,000 people employed in the pork industry, he said.

"It's many millions of dollars that have been lost from the Manitoba economy," Dahl said.

Tarnished reputation

Taylor Buchberger, a farmer from Langenburg, about 230 kilometres northeast of Regina, who raises cow-calf pairs and Clydesdales while also working in mining. said the B.C. port dispute impacts all aspects of his life.

"It's pretty concerning because it causes a pretty big ripple effect," Buchberger said, speaking at the World Clydesdale Show in Brandon. "It can change everything."

It could slow everything down, causing beef prices to potentially plummet while other farm costs soar, he said. And it's hard to adjust to challenges created by the strike because the cow-calf operation has a strict schedule planned about 18 months in advance, he added.

Cam Dahl, general manager of the industry association Manitoba Pork, said Canada's reputation on the international market could face long-term damage from the B.C. port labour dispute. (Submitted by Joey Dearborn/Manitoba Pork)

Dahl said the strike could also damage Canada's reputation. If it's not seen as a reliable international supplier, countries will go elsewhere.

Dahl said he hopes all parties are looking to the future and will put measures in place to ensure disruptions cannot shut down the entire West Coast of Canada again.

"This is something that we could take to our customers," he said, to show, "we've taken the steps necessary to prevent it from happening again."

In a joint statement released Wednesday, Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan and Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said the recommendations presented by federal mediators to the union were "informed by weeks of collective bargaining and drafted by third-party mediators in the interest of both the union and the employer."

William Buchberger, one of the farmers who has been affected by the work stoppage at the B.C. ports, spoke to CBC at the World Clydesdale Show in Brandon, which he recently attended with his wife Kim and their children Taylor and Katie. (Chelsea Kemp/CBC)

"We have been patient. We have respected the collective bargaining process. But we need our ports operating," the ministers said in the statement.

Prentice said he expects legislation will be created to get the system moving — the only question is how much time it will take.

There needs to be a federal rethink about regulation when industries that affect the country's commerce strike — especially when it's one union representing all the ports, he said.

"The reality is it does affect us more than just in terms of being inconvenient," Prentice said. "I don't think the system is working in the public interest or the national interest right now."