Manitoba politicians hold emergency session to address COVID-19 pandemic

The Manitoba Legislature is holding a special one-day emergency sitting to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

One-third of the 57 members are there to follow physical distancing guidelines.

The Progressive Conservative government is trying to pass several bills on Wednesday, including one that would give the chief public health officer new powers to restrict people from travelling and order people to take precautions to prevent the spread of a disease.

The province is moving to give cabinet the power to make emergency orders. The measures will help the government establish emergency shelters, fix prices for necessary goods and services and penalize price gouging.

Another bill would prevent workers from being terminated or disciplined if they have to be away from work as a result of the pandemic. None of these workers will have to show a doctor's note.

Some measures detailed in the new legislation have already been announced, such as freezing rent and banning landlords from evicting tenants for non-payment during the pandemic.

PST cut on home insurance

An additional bill would make it easier to rehire nurses and other health professionals who have retired or moved outside the province.

The government is also following through on a recent promise to remove the provincial sales tax on home and business property insurance earlier than expected. It will take effect on July 1.

The Opposition New Democrats are calling on the government to offer more financial assistance to people and small businesses while the pandemic continues.

A masked clerk overlooks the Manitoba Legislature as staff take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In addition to frequent cleaning of the chamber during breaks, the MLAs were required to pick up paper documents themselves rather than any documents being delivered to them. (John Woods/The Canadian Press)

The NDP's fears the government would force through existing legislation by bundling them with the new COVID-19 legislation did not materialize. Spokesperson Emily Coutts says the party found out in the chamber the bills would be considered separately.

One measure that was accepted with the unanimous support needed in an emergency sitting includes a bill making hunting and angling licences available for purchase online.

Virtual sittings imminent

At the start of the emergency sitting, Speaker Myrna Driedger announced legislative staff will spend the next few weeks studying the logistics of conducting legislative business virtually.

An in-person sitting will have to occur first in order to move the sittings online, Driedger said.