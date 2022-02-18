Manitoba police watchdog concludes officers not at fault in fatal October 2021 collision

Manitoba's police watchdog says officers were not at fault for a fatal collision following an attempted traffic stop last fall.

Winnipeg officers stopped an eastbound-travelling vehicle on Provencher Boulevard shortly after noon on Oct. 4, 2021. However, the driver took off at a high speed, hit a concrete media and an oncoming vehicle travelling westbound.

Officers followed the driver, who crawled out of the vehicle and tried to run away after the collision.

A woman, who was the only occupant of the other vehicle, died from the crash.

James Joseph Wieler, 31, was arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing death, drunk driving, fleeing a peace officer and driving a vehicle while prohibited.

Since this incident involved the death of a person that may have resulted from the actions of police officers, Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba investigators were assigned to the case.

A civilian monitor was appointed by the Manitoba Police Commission for the purposes of this investigation.

Wieler refused to be interviewed for the investigation.

In addition to police information, IIU investigators examined information such as radio transmissions, an audio recording of the 911 call reporting the collision, forensic evidence, video and witness statements and dash cam footage.

The investigation considered whether the actions of any or all of the police officers involved in the traffic stop caused, or in any way contributed, to the death of the woman.

The police watchdog has determined there is no evidence to support a finding that there is any level of contribution by any officer to the cause of the collision and death that resulted.

The final report will not be released at this time, as Wieler is currently before the courts on charges stemming from the incident.