No charges after Winnipeg police shot man with stun gun, broke wrist during 2020 arrest: watchdog

No charges will be laid against two Winnipeg police officers after a man was shot with a stun gun twice and suffered a broken wrist following a high-speed downtown chase nearly three years ago, Manitoba's police watchdog says.

The then 24-year-old man was arrested on Sept. 21, 2020, after police stopped him as he was driving near Portage Avenue and Kennedy Street around 11 p.m., a report from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba released Friday says.

According to a police use of force report reviewed by the investigative unit, officers said they noticed a burnt-out light on the car and pulled the man over.

The driver — who was interviewed by the police watchdog as part of its investigation — said the two police officers then approached his vehicle and told him to step out as part of a drug investigation. He denied having any drugs and started to record the encounter with his cellphone, he told investigators.

The two officers declined to be interviewed by the investigative unit, which obtained the use of force report written by one of the officers.

That officer also provided a narrative report that "was of little use in explaining the use of force encounter … as it simply referred to the use of force report," the IIU's report said.

The other officer "did not provide any information, written or otherwise, to IIU investigators and never responded to requests to attend for an in-person interview," the police watchdog's report says.

According to the use of force report, the driver was "flagged as [a] drug dealer and gang associate." Officers told the driver to turn off his vehicle and get out, informing him he was under arrest on a drug charge, the IIU's report says.

The man refused to exit his vehicle or roll down his window. After he reached for his car's gear shift, one of the officers smashed the driver's-side window with a baton, the report says.

The driver then sped off southbound down Kennedy Street, travelling over 80 kilometres an hour, running through red lights and narrowly missing two pedestrians on Assiniboine Avenue near Kennedy Street, according to the police report quoted by the IIU.

The driver then stopped the car and got out. Police chased him to the walkway along the Assiniboine River.

Man claims police hit, kicked him

When officers told him to stop, the man "lifted his right hand up with what appeared to be a silver object," the use of force report said, and one of the officers shot the man with a stun gun, causing him to fall face-first onto the gravel path.

The officer then stood on the man's right wrist as he attempted to reach into his waistband, the use of force report says.

The man was shot a second time with a stun gun after refusing to follow the officer's demand to place his hands behind his back, the report says.

The man told IIU investigators that officers also hit or kicked him in the face and torso, and that one of the officers kicked him in the testicles.

He was taken to Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre, where he was found to have sustained a broken wrist and swollen and bruised testicles.

The man also complained of rib pain, but a broken rib wasn't indicated in the medical records the investigative unit reviewed.

The day after the arrest, the Winnipeg Police Service notified the IIU — which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving police in Manitoba — of the incident.

Following its investigation, the police watchdog handed the case over to the Manitoba Prosecution Service, which determined no charges should be laid, since there was "after considering all of the evidence available," there was "no reasonable likelihood of a conviction," according to the IIU report.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the matter is now considered closed.

More from CBC Manitoba: