Manitoba's police watchdog halts investigation into arrest of man in Shamattawa First Nation

Manitoba's police watchdog has stopped its investigation into an arrest in Shamattawa First Nation late last year, during which a man said he had suffered a dislocated hip.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba received a report from RCMP on Dec. 24 that an 18-year-old man suffered the dislocated hip during his arrest the day before, a late December news release from the watchdog agency said.

Around 9 p.m. on Dec. 23, RCMP officers responding to a call for service went to Riverside Road in Shamattawa, which is about 360 kilometres east of Thompson. They found a suspect, who fled on foot, according to the investigative unit.

As he was running away, he slipped and was taken to the ground by one of the officers. Following his arrest, he said he was injured. He was and taken to the community's nursing station, where it was determined he had a dislocated hip, the IIU's news release said.

He was later taken to hospital in Thompson for treatment, the RCMP's notification to the IIU in December said.

The police oversight agency started an investigation based on that notification, since a dislocated hip would meet the definition of a serious injury under its regulations. The IIU is mandated to investigate all serious injuries involving police in Manitoba.

However, after reviewing the man's medical records, investigators determined that he had not actually suffered an injury that would be classified as a serious injury under the investigative unit's regulations, the agency said in an update on Tuesday.

As a result, the unit's civilian director determined he couldn't conclude that the public interest would demand an independent investigation.

As a result, the original investigation has been stopped and the matter is closed, the IIU's Tuesday news release said.

