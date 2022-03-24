Manitoba police watchdog called in after WPS uses 'less lethal' firearm on knife-wielding female

The province's police watchdog has launched an investigation after an officer subdued a female with a "less lethal" firearm.

Winnipeg police notified the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba of an incident Tuesday involving the discharging of a firearm, according to a news release from the IIU.

Police received a call shortly after 6 p.m. involving a female on a transit bus armed with a knife. She fled and entered a business on Main Street, between Euclid and Stella avenues.

Officers followed and attempts were made to have the female comply with requests to drop the weapon. She refused to comply and police used pepper spray, a "less lethal" firearm and also a Taser to subdue and arrest her, the release says.

The release doesn't explain what is meant by "less lethal" firearm.

The female was transported to Health Science Centre where she was treated for minor injuries before being released into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are being provided.

Anyone who has information or video footage that could assist this investigation are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.