Police watchdog investigating after man suffers broken arm while being removed from Brandon restaurant
Man was arguing with police, refused to leave the business, says IIU
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a broken arm while officers tried to get him to leave a Brandon business.
Brandon police responded to the incident Sunday at around 12:30 a.m., after the 60-year-old man and a woman refused to leave a restaurant, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release.
The man kept arguing with officers and still refused to leave. While officers "attempted to assist him in leaving," he sustained a broken arm, the release says.
He was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, and treated for a broken humerus.
The IIU was notified of the incident shortly afterward. A broken humerus meets the definition of a serious injury under the unit's regulations, prompting a mandatory investigation.
Anyone with information or video of the incident that may help with the investigation are asked to contact the police watchdog at 1-844-667-6060.
No additional information is being provided at this time as the incident remains under investigation.
More from CBC Manitoba: