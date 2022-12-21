Police watchdog investigating after man suffers broken arm while being removed from Brandon restaurant

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a broken arm while officers tried to get him to leave a Brandon business.

Brandon police responded to the incident Sunday at around 12:30 a.m., after the 60-year-old man and a woman refused to leave a restaurant, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release.

The man kept arguing with officers and still refused to leave. While officers "attempted to assist him in leaving," he sustained a broken arm, the release says.

He was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, and treated for a broken humerus.

The IIU was notified of the incident shortly afterward. A broken humerus meets the definition of a serious injury under the unit's regulations, prompting a mandatory investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the incident that may help with the investigation are asked to contact the police watchdog at 1-844-667-6060.

No additional information is being provided at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: