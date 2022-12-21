Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Police watchdog investigating after man suffers broken arm while being removed from Brandon restaurant

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man sustained a broken arm while officers tried to get him to leave a Brandon restaurant.

Man was arguing with police, refused to leave the business, says IIU

CBC News ·
Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit is investigating circumstances surrounding a call for service involving the Brandon Police Service that resulted in a 60-year-old male sustaining a serious injury early Sunday morning. (Riley Laychuk/CBC)

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a broken arm while officers tried to get him to leave a Brandon business. 

Brandon police responded to the incident Sunday at around 12:30 a.m., after the 60-year-old man and a woman refused to leave a restaurant, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release.

The man kept arguing with officers and still refused to leave. While officers "attempted to assist him in leaving," he sustained a broken arm, the release says.

He was taken to the Brandon Regional Health Centre, and treated for a broken humerus.

The IIU was notified of the incident shortly afterward. A broken humerus meets the definition of a serious injury under the unit's regulations, prompting a mandatory investigation.

Anyone with information or video of the incident that may help with the investigation are asked to contact the police watchdog at 1-844-667-6060.

No additional information is being provided at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

More from CBC Manitoba: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now