Manitoba police watchdog investigates alleged sexual assault of minor by off-duty Mountie

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit is investigating an allegation that an off-duty RCMP officer sexually assaulted a minor in northern Manitoba earlier this month.

RCMP told the IIU the alleged assault was reported to a detachment office on Thursday, but were told that it occurred on July 1. On Friday, the RCMP reported the incident, according to an IIU news release issued on Monday.

The IIU wouldn't release any more information due to the sensitive nature, other than it took place in northern Manitoba.

The civilian director of the unit determined it's in the public interest for the IIU to look into the matter.

"Because this matter is being investigated by the IIU and is now before the courts, we are not in a position to provide a comment," said Const. Julie Courchaine, a spokesperson for the Manitoba RCMP, said in an email to CBC News.

The IIU investigates all serious incidents involving on- and off-duty police in the province.

More from CBC Manitoba: