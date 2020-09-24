Manitoba police watchdog investigating after man treated for possible broken rib following arrest

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man who was arrested Monday following a police chase suffered a broken wrist and a possible broken rib.

Police pulled a driver over in the area of Assiniboine Avenue and Kennedy Street on Monday around 11 p.m. The person fled in his vehicle, according to a Thursday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

The officers chased the vehicle, and the car chase ended at Assiniboine and Kennedy. The driver fled on foot toward the river, according to the IIU report. Police fired a Taser, which hit the man and caused him to fall face-first on the gravel river path.

Police arrested the 25-year-old man and took him to hospital, where he was treated for the broken wrist and what may have been a broken rib.

The Independent Investigation Unit, which investigates all incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death, was notified and is investigating.

Investigators ask anyone with information or video footage to call 1-844-667-6060.

