A new provincial police unit will take aim at violent criminals, backed by strengthened bail and probation programs to break the criminal cycles of high-risk offenders, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said Thursday.

"We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime committed by the most violent criminals in our society. Today we say enough is enough," she said.

"Enough worrying about the safety of your children as they head to school, out to parks, out with their friends. Enough of worrying about your safety when you go downtown to work or to a sporting event. Enough of worrying about guns and knives and senseless deaths."

The province is spending $3.2 million on the new multi-agency integrated violent offender apprehension unit, which will dedicate officers from the Winnipeg Police Service and RCMP to work with other law enforcement across the province. Initially it will consist of 12 officers, six each from the WPS and RCMP.

"We all deserve to feel safe whenever and wherever we go out. It's fundamental to a strong and healthy and growing province," Stefanson said at a morning news conference at The Forks in Winnipeg, a popular gathering place that saw a spate of attacks in the early summer.

"Today, we all join forces in a show of strength and collaboration."

The funding for that unit will start flowing immediately, and it is expected to be up and running in 2023.

Targeting high-risk offenders

The most common root causes of crime are homelessness, mental health and addictions, Stefanson said, repeating funding announcements for outreach organizations made earlier this week.

"But we must also give law enforcement the tools needed to deal with those that have resisted health, that prey on others and choose a life outside of law," she said.

"When combined, these initiatives and increased support will allow police officers to take on violent crime like never before … and give community groups the resources to work with vulnerable citizens to ensure they have a place to call home."

The new unit will have access to the tools, intelligence and resources of police forces in order to track down violent offenders and take them into custody, the government stated in a news release.

"Many acts of violence are being committed by repeat and prolific offenders who are well-known to law enforcement," said Justice Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

Officers in the new unit "will use criminal intelligence practices to target and track high-risk offenders who have warrants for arrest, who are gang-involved, drug traffickers, illegal gun smugglers, or involved in organized crime," he said.

"Once identified as high-risk offenders, these individuals will receive enhanced surveillance and monitoring, which often leads to arresting these individuals before they cause further harm."

Supervision programs

In addition to the integrated violent offender apprehension unit, Stefanson and Goertzen announced initiatives built around community-based supervision programs for those on bail and probation.

The province is increasing resources for the criminal organization high-risk offender unit, an intensive probation program that focuses on people identified as posing a very high risk to public safety.

The extra resources will allow more offenders to be monitored, including those in rural jurisdictions, the province says.

It is expected to decrease the likelihood of someone breaching bail conditions or reoffending in other ways, helping both that individual and their community, said Goertzen.

Stefanson also attacked the federal government's changes to bail provisions, which will "allow these dangerous criminals to be released on bail, often ending up in a continuation of the cycle of violent crime," she said.

"Gang members, drug dealers and violent sex offenders must be held accountable for their actions. We believe that the initiatives we have announced this week will put us on a path to a safer Winnipeg and a safer Manitoba for everyone."