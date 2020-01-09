Two Manitoba police officers charged with crimes related to intimate images

Two Manitoba police officers are facing criminal charges stemming from the recording, watching and distribution of intimate images and video, CBC News has learned.

A constable with the Brandon Police Service is charged under the voyeurism section of the Criminal Code, which makes it an offence to secretly watch or record a person for a sexual purpose.

The other officer, a constable with the Manitoba First Nations Police Service, faces two counts of distributing photos and a video of a woman involved in sexual activity without her consent.

Brandon police Chief Wayne Balcaen told CBC the Brandon police officer remains employed in a non-operational capacity, meaning he "will not be working in an investigational capacity."

"The Brandon Police Service notified the [Independent Investigation Unit] of this matter in April of 2019," Balcaen said. "I will not be releasing the officer's name in order to protect the identity of the victim."

The charges were filed by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which is mandated to investigate all serious incidents involving on- or off-duty police officers in Manitoba.

The IIU says it will release further details Wednesday morning.

Court records dated May 14 show the Manitoba First Nations police officer is charged with offences alleged to have happened four years ago, which involve one victim.

The officer is accused of distributing photographs and video of a woman involved in sexual activity, court documents say.

Contacted by CBC on Tuesday, the officer declined comment. He's scheduled to appear in court on July 15.

Manitoba First Nations Police Service Insp. Dave Scott said the officer is on administrative suspension as a result of the charges.

"The officer will be dealt with internally through our internal investigation process, and also he has been suspended from active duty. He's now currently on administrative duty," Scott said.

The Manitoba First Nations Police Service, formerly known as the Dakota Ojibway Police Service, has 44 police officers working from eight locations, Scott said, with headquarters in Portage la Prairie.

'Revenge porn' civil lawsuit

The two officers had previously been involved as third parties in a "revenge porn" civil lawsuit in Brandon.

In 2017, a woman who briefly dated the Brandon police officer was sued for allegedly sending sexual images of another woman. The victim had alleged her photos were shared as "revenge and retaliation" because she had had an intimate relationship with the same officer.

In court filings, the accused woman said the two officers who have since been charged by the IIU were to blame for sharing the sexual images of the victim.

The civil lawsuit is still before the courts.

The criminal charges against the officers have not been tested in court.

