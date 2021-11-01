Manitoba police officer gets ticket after crash sent person to hospital

A Manitoba police officer received a traffic ticket after an investigation into a crash near Winnipegosis earlier this spring that sent one person to hospital with multiple injuries.

On May 21, a person suffered a serious injury when the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a police vehicle, the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) said in a news release issued May 26.

After its investigation, the IIU decided there were grounds to charge the officer under the Highway Traffic Act. The officer received a ticket for proceeding before it was safe to do so, the IIU said in a news release issued Monday.

The officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 20, about five kilometres south of Winnipegosis, the IIU wrote in May.

The officer activated emergency lights were activated and began making a U-turn. That's when the police vehicle and another vehicle containing two occupants collided with each other.

One of the people in the other vehicle was taken to Dauphin Hospital for treatment for a fractured rib and ankle.

The IIU said Monday it could not release any further information about the incident because it is now before the courts.