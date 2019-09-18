Premier Brian Pallister plans plastic bag ban in Manitoba
Re-elected Progressive Conservative government plans to consult with private industry on how to proceed
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says his re-elected Progressive Conservative government is looking to ban plastic bags.
The government will consult with the private sector about how plastic bags can be eliminated, Pallister said, although he would not give a time frame for when action might happen.
Manitobans want the measure taken to help the environment and consultation with private industry will begin soon, the premier said.
The consultation is among 100 items Pallister promises to tackle in the first 100 days of his second term.
Most of the items were mentioned during the campaign for the Sept. 10 election, including tax cuts, 200 new nursing positions and changes to speed up zoning and permitting applications for businesses.
But there are some new promises, such as the ban on plastic bags, a restructuring of financial arrangements for the Investors Group Field stadium and new rules to let restaurants deliver liquor.
