Everything you need to know for Phase 3 of Manitoba's reopening

Manitoba will take its next step in rolling back pandemic restrictions starting on Sunday.

Here's what you need to know about Phase 3 of the province's reopening plan, based on the official document released Wednesday.

Public gathering size limits increase

In Phase 3, the caps on group gatherings will go up — and the new limits allow a little flexibility.

In general, indoor gathering sizes will be limited to 50 people (up from 25 in Phase 2) and outdoor ones will be capped at 100 people, as long as everyone can stay two metres apart, except for brief exchanges.

But those limits can be expanded if attendees can be split into separate groups that don't intermingle.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief provincial public health officer, has called this practice "cohorting," and each of the sub-groups, or cohorts, has to be able to enter, exit and participate in the event separately from the others.

Under that system, indoor gatherings can exceed the 50-person limit — to a maximum of 30 per cent of the site's capacity — as long as each subgroup has no more than 50 people. In outdoor settings, the subgroups can go up to 100 people per group.

Those rules apply to gatherings including worship services, powwows, weddings and funerals, as well as events at community centres and multi-purpose facilities like arenas or town halls.

The exception to these rules is seniors centres or clubs, since seniors are at a higher risk from COVID-19. If a group activity at a seniors centre is necessary, organizers are advised to consider limiting capacity to 25 people indoors, or one person per 10 square meters — whichever is lower.

Self-isolation for travellers

Starting Sunday, the 14-day self-isolation requirement will be lifted for people coming into Manitoba from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories or Nunavut, as well as people coming from northwestern Ontario (west of Terrace Bay).

People from those regions can travel directly to cabins or tourist spots in northern Manitoba — north of the 53rd parallel — but rules around that travel still apply, like not travelling if sick.

Starting Sunday, people coming to Manitoba from Western Canada, the territories, and Ontario west of Terrace Bay won't have to self-isolate for two weeks, as long as they don't have symptoms or known exposure to COVID-19. (CBC)

Staff and players with professional sports teams, as well cast and crew with film productions, will also now be exempt from self-isolation requirements if they come from anywhere in Canada, as long as they self-isolated for 14 days before coming to Manitoba.

The province will also consider lifting self-isolation requirements for people in other industries on a case-by-case basis, if sectors can produce "satisfactory plans" to address public health concerns.

Limits lift for restaurants, retail

Retail businesses, restaurants, bars and beverage rooms can go back to their full capacity on Sunday — as long as they keep tables two metres apart, or separated by physical barriers.

Businesses need to make sure their patrons are sitting down, though — standing service and dance floors still won't be allowed.

Recreation, indoors and out

The new phase will allow indoor recreation centres like VLT lounges, bingo halls and billiard rooms to operate at 50 per cent of normal capacity, as long as everyone inside can distance and group congregation is limited.

Extra cleaning measures also have to be in place, including sanitation of terminals and game equipment between uses and increased bathroom cleaning.

Casinos and movie theatres are still not allowed to open, but will be considered in the coming weeks, the province says.

Permanent outdoor amusement parks — not temporary or travelling ones — can also open at 50 per cent capacity. Rides have to be cleaned between use, and riders have to be spaced out.

Small fishing boats and pleasure craft must be limited to two people per vessel, unless they're from the same household. In that case, it's household members plus one additional person.

Day camps, daycares, schools and universities

Effective Sunday, child-care centres can go back to their usual capacity limits. The province is working on guidelines to steer that process, which might include adjusting use of communal space or changes to the pickup and drop-off process.

Families who used the temporary child care program for critical service workers can keep their current space until Aug. 31.

The maximum number of children in day camp groups will be 50. Camps are being asked to plan activities so kids and staff can physically distance. Overnight camps, choirs, band camps and musical theatre activities still won't be allowed.

A full return to in-class learning remains off the table for the remainder of this school year, but Manitoba Education is working with school divisions on a reopening strategy for fall.

Post-secondary schools can plan to fully open by fall, but the province is asking them to try to reduce class sizes using strategies like video-based learning.

Therapeutic and health-care businesses

All health-care and therapeutic businesses, regulated or non-regulated, can return to their normal occupancy levels. Businesses still have to make sure physical distancing is in place.