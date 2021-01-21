Manitoba adds close to 90 medications to pharmacare program

The province has boosted its pharmacare program by adding close to 90 medications to the list of what it covers.

"Medications can be costly and by adding these drugs to the formulary, we are providing better access and lessening the financial burden so patients can focus on being well," Health Minister Heather Stefanson said in a news release.

The drugs added to the list include drugs that treat kidney cancer and Crohn's disease, and an emergency medication for anaphylactic reactions.

Among the drugs on the list are:

Emerade, for the emergency treatment of anaphylactic reactions.

Ozempic, for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Tegsedi, for the treatment of polyneuropathy in patients with hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis.

Triamcinolone Hexacetonide, for the treatment of a type of arthritis in young people.

Humira, for the treatment of arthritis and Crohn's disease in young people.

Inlyta, for the treatment of kidney cancer.

Lynparza, for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

Xalkori, for the treatment of ROS-1 rearranged non-small cell lung cancer.

Try-Jordyna-21, a generic form of a name-brand birth control pill.

The drugs will be added to the provincial formulary as of Thursday. You can look up what drugs are covered here.

The province's pharmacare program helps cover the cost of drugs for Manitobans who otherwise would not be able to afford them.