10-year-old girl dies after being struck by vehicle in northern Manitoba

A child is dead after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in northern Manitoba, Norway House RCMP said in a release Monday.

The pedestrian, a 10-year-old girl, was struck by a vehicle on Jack River Road on Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation (also known as Norway House) around 5:30 p.m. this past Friday, RCMP said in the release.

Two girls, aged 10 and 12, were crossing the road when an SUV struck the 10-year-old girl, according to the RCMP.

Despite emergency medical services, band constables and the RCMP arriving quickly to the pedestrian-vehicle collision, the 10-year-old girl was pronounced dead.

The 28-year-old female driver of the SUV stopped, got out of her vehicle and told the 12-year-old to call for help before leaving. However, while officers were investigating, the driver turned herself into police.

The driver was arrested and the vehicle located and seized for investigation. She was later released from police custody pending a court appearance in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation, which is about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

The investigation is ongoing.

