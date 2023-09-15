Manitoba PCs vow to axe PST on restaurant meals

Dining out in Manitoba would cost less under a re-elected Progressive Conservative government as the party announced plans Friday to ditch the provincial sales tax on restaurant meals.

The PST cut is an effort to help the hospitality sector's continued recovery and make eating out more affordable for Manitobans, the party said in a news release on Thursday.

The new measure would cost the treasury $100 million over four years, the PCs said.

When budgets get tight, dining out is typically one of the first expenditures to be removed, Selkirk PC candidate Richard Perchotte said in the news release.

"Removing the PST from those quick meals when you're running the kids around or wanting a nice evening out makes a difference," he said.

Friday's announcement is part of a number of tax-related cuts promised by the PCs during Manitoba's provincial election period.

The party previously announced a promise to cut the PST from purchases of greenery such as trees, flowers and seeds.