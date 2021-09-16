Court moves up hearing of Shelly Glover's case against Manitoba PCs
Hearing over leadership race results now slated for Dec. 10
Shelly Glover and the Manitoba Progressive Conservative Party will face each other in court two weeks earlier than expected.
The Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench will hear the former PC leadership candidate's case against the party on Dec. 10, her lawyer Dave Hill said.
The case was slated to be heard Dec. 23. Hill said all parties agreed to move up the schedule of court proceedings.
Glover has asked the court to declare the Oct. 30 PC leadership race results invalid and order a new election.
Heather Stefanson won that race by 363 votes. Glover did not concede.
In an affidavit, she claimed the total vote count fluctuated on election day and ballots were not secured.
The Progressive Conservative Party is slated to file a response Tuesday.
Stefanson and PC executive George Orle are also parties to the case.
