Tories satisfy green thumbs with PST removal, annoy striking public-sector workers

As the Progressive Conservatives made an election promise Wednesday to appease green thumbs, some striking public-sector workers sprouted up in protest.

On the front lawn of a west Winnipeg home, nestled beside a blue spruce, the Tories announced they would remove the provincial sales tax from the sale of trees, shrubs, house plants, flower plants, seeds and bulbs, if they're elected on Oct. 3.

Seine River candidate Janice Morley-Lecomte said she anticipates the move would bring more business to landscape and garden centres.

"Like most Manitobans who enjoy planting in the spring, it is a great time, and it will offer great incentive for themselves, so that they're able to just, you know, make it more affordable to continue to garden."

The province expects to lose $750,000 in tax revenue as a result.

Striking MGEU workers stand on the street outside the Progressive Conservative announcement on Jewett Bay in west Winnipeg. They say the PC government has refused to negotiate with them. (Adam Yadaoui/Radio-Canada)

While Morley-Lecomte answered media questions, striking Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union members stood on the street and chanted, "Where is Heather?"

The 10 workers wore signs disputing a PC campaign tagline that says the Tories are "fighting for bigger paycheques," writing instead that the PCs are "fighting workers for smaller paycheques."

PC Leader Heather Stefanson was not at the event.

This was the second Tory announcement this week where striking public-sector workers have tried to drown out the politicians.

MGEU's members at Manitoba Public Insurance and the Manitoba land titles office are currently off the job. Wages are a main sticking point in their respective labour disputes.