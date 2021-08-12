Two PC cabinet ministers endorse Heather Stefanson's potential run for party leader

A pre-election announcement in Waverley West on Thursday turned into a multi-candidate free-for-all, with two provincial cabinet ministers endorsing a colleague's potential run for PC leader and two city councillors declaring their own ambitions.

Central Services Minister Reg Helwer and Economic Development Minister Jon Reyes said they would endorse Health Minister Heather Stefanson to succeed him as Progressive Conservative leader if she chooses to run.

Stefanson has not declared her intention yet to enter the race, which can not start officially until the party determines the rules.

Helwer and Reyes nonetheless said they will back Stefanson if she enters.

"I strongly encouraging Heather Stefanson to run. She has many people encouraging her to run and I think she would make a great premier," Helwer said at Bridgwater Park in Waverley West, where politicians from all three levels of government announced $79 million worth of funding toward a future South Winnipeg Recreation Campus.

Climate Change and Conservation Minister Sarah Guillemard, meanwhile, joked she is supporting soccer Olympian Desiree Scott.

Minutes after the cabinet ministers spoke, city council finance chair Scott Gillingham (St. James) confirmed he is considering a run to succeed Pallister as PC leader.

"I think what's important is the party select the right leader and I believe it should be someone from outside of caucus," Gillingham said.

"It would give the party an opportunity some fresh voices, an opportunity to shift the way things are being done."

Health Minister Heather Stefanson said in January she would consider running for leader if Pallister stepped down. (Pool Cam)

Gillingham is now the third person to declare an interest in running since Pallister said on Tuesday he will step down as premier.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover have also declared their interest in running for PC leader.

Meanwhile, Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert-Seine River) said he is considering a run for mayor in 2022, when Brian Bowman leaves office.

"The opportunity to lead this city, especially out of the pandemic, is a challenge but is also an opportunity," said Chambers, who serves as chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.

"The mayor has given enough time for people to consider this opportunity."

Bowman, who also attended the recreation-funding announcement, said he intends to serve out the remainder of his term.

All three levels of government were able to fit the announcement into a narrow window: The Liberal government confirmed their support for the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus on Tuesday but had to make that public before a federal election call expected this Sunday.

Liberal MP Terry Duguid (Winnipeg South) said he believes that election campaign can proceed safely during a pandemic.

He said he believes the federal Conservative party pushed for the election.

"The were voting - the Conservative party particularly, federally — for a federal election when they voted against the budget," he said.