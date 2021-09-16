MLA Heather Stefanson, former MP Shelly Glover make final Manitoba PC leadership ballot

The race to lead Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party, and become the new premier, is down to two candidates.

Tuxedo MLA Heather Stefanson and former Conservative MP Shelly Glover are the only names that will appear on the ballot that will determine who becomes premier on Oct. 30, the Progressive Conservative Party announced Thursday.

Former PC chief financial officer Ken Lee, who said he intended to run for the leadership, did not make it through the party's screening process.

"This is a rigorous application process that embodies a broad range of factors, all of which have been carefully considered," PC leadership election committee chair George Orle said in a statement.

"It's an exciting time for us to engage Manitobans to elect the next premier of Manitoba, and we look forward to an enthusiastic campaign."

In order to appear on the ballot, candidates had to submit an application "in a prescribed form," submit nomination signatures from 50 party members "in good standing," provide evidence of selling 1,000 new memberships and submit a $25,000 entry fee, the party said.

Prospective candidates also had to submit to an interview to "to ensure a commitment to the principles and values of the party," the party said.

McPhillips MLA Shannon Martin, who had also said he intended to run for the leadership, announced on Facebook late Wednesday he also didn't make the cut.

Party members will select the new leader in a one-member, one-vote system. Stefanson and Glover may continue selling memberships until Sept. 30.