Pallister government's 4th throne speech will focus on finances, 'rebuilding the economy': source

Now deep into its mandate, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister's Progressive Conservative government will deliver its fourth throne speech on Tuesday, while a long list of advocates, agencies, admirers and antagonists hope for their piece of the provincial pie.

Whereas a budget brings specifics, a throne speech is a much broader signal of intention and direction. A source with knowledge of this year's speech told CBC News the general thrust will be to continue "fixing the province's finances, repairing services and rebuilding the economy."

It's a theme repeated in previous throne speeches and a familiar refrain from Pallister's government throughout its almost three years in power.

The most recent release of Manitoba's public accounts showed the provincial deficit at $695 million, $145 million less than forecast in the 2017 budget. Manitoba's auditor general says that figure is actually lower.

The government has spent considerable time and money on external consultants for advice on where to take economic development.

Tuesday's throne speech is expected to signal what those inquiries have concluded and what investments the Tories will make to grow Manitoba's economy.

A report done by Deloitte's and released earlier this year suggested there were too many agencies involved in trying to expand the provincial economy.

The throne speech will have some detail about an "action plan for growth" and there will be some detail about who will lead development in Manitoba's north, according to the source.

Waiting for clarity on climate plan

Pallister and his cabinet would not have to look hard for advice on how to direct the province.

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities hopes the government ends what it calls a "two-year freeze" for municipal operating and public safety grant funding, stuck at 2016 levels.

The AMM makes a case that a freeze is tantamount to a cut because it does not take into account inflation and transfers the province's fiscal burden onto municipalities.

A host of organizations representing both business and governments are waiting for clarity from the province on its Climate and Green Plan.

The PC government first announced its plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the fall of 2017. Since then it killed its own carbon tax plan and there have been few details, and no spending commitments, on its other environmental initiatives.

Several ideas the Tories announced last year — like retrofitting diesel trucks, electrifying a hundred transit buses and diverting organic waste from landfills — have not yet moved forward.

The Social Planning Council of Winnipeg is hoping Tuesday's throne speech provides the outline of a provincial poverty strategy. It's something that is now more than a year-and-a-half overdue, the planning council says.

Housing is another issue the council would like to see Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon mention as she reads out the government's priorities.

Funding under a federal housing initiative will dry up in 2019, and the planning council is anxious to see the government sign up in order to qualify for matching funds from Ottawa.

Opposition throne wishes

In the past few days, both the Opposition NDP and Liberals have released their own alternative throne speeches.

New Democrat Leader Wab Kinew called for a supervised consumption site in Winnipeg and a detox centre in Brandon in the face of growing use of methamphetamine.

The NDP said if they were in power, they would also force private cellphone companies to make low-price plans available to consumers and to end subsidies for oil and gas companies.

The Liberals focused their throne speech desires on calling for an end to cuts in health care, make targeted investments in infrastructure and Manitoba businesses, and ending the practice of taking hundred of millions in revenue from Manitoba Hydro in the form of water rental fees and finance charges.

The lieutenant governor is scheduled to deliver the government's throne speech at 1:35 p.m. CT on Tuesday.