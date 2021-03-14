Cheers to patio season: Manitobans celebrate relaxed outdoor dining rules

Patio season officially arrived in Manitoba on Saturday, a day after the province made the surprise announcement that it would ease up on some of its pandemic rules starting this weekend.

That meant some restaurants and bars across Winnipeg were dusting off their sidewalks and setting up tables for the regulars, following the news that groups of up to six people are now allowed to dine together outside — even if they don't live together.

The change in restrictions was good news after a long, miserable year for Chris Graves, who owns the King's Head Pub in the Exchange District.

Graves opened his bar's patio on Saturday, the earliest in the year he's ever done it.

"It was definitely like a sense of urgency, absolutely. Let's get this puppy going," he said.

Graves said he was excited to invite people onto his patio after his customers kept the King's Head afloat during the pandemic by ordering food for takeout and delivery and buying things like gift cards and merchandise.

"If it wasn't for local people here, then I don't know where we'd be," Graves said. "I'm proud to be a Manitoban."

Graves says his customers' extra support during the pandemic helped his pub stay afloat. (Darin Morash/CBC)

Rhea Collison, who owns Bar Italia on Corydon Avenue, said she was hoping for the change in rules as the weather started to warm up recently — and so were her customers.

"I think we're going to get really busy as soon as I get a few more tables washed. Everything is just still in hibernation, so it's going to take us probably at least a day to really get our stuff together," she said.

While there's still a bit of a chill in the air, Collison said Bar Italia usually opens its outdoor seating section around this time of year.

"As soon as we can get the snowbanks off the patio, then we put the fence up and just hope that the weather shows up," she said.

"All we need is some sunshine and a chair and the fence up and I think we're OK to go. Winnipeggers are pretty resilient. They'll sit out in most things."

People flocked to the patio at Bar Italia on Saturday to enjoy drinks with friends they haven't seen much during the pandemic. (Darin Morash/CBC)

'A little bit of extra hope'

Manitoba's COVID-19 case numbers and test positivity rate have been creeping back up as restrictions eased over the last few weeks, which Chief Provincial Public Health Officer Dr. Brent Roussin said shouldn't come as a surprise.

But more people getting vaccinated against the illness is helping make sure fewer people have severe outcomes if they do get sick, he said.

And with a recent stretch of warm weather, it seemed like a good time to loosen the rules around outdoor dining.

"I think this is a good opportunity for Manitobans, where they're still quite limited. This might be something that adds a little bit of extra hope, but doesn't add a lot of risk, just because we're in an outdoor environment," he said.

Robyn Legault, a supervisor at Fionn MacCool's in Grant Park, said the rule change was a bit short notice, leaving staff scrambling to get everything set up and make sure everyone was familiar with the new restrictions.

Still, it was a welcome surprise. And many people have been excited to bring their dogs, which the restaurant allows on its patios.

"I think people are just really happy to get out of the house and see their friends," Legault said.