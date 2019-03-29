Manitoba PC war chest at $1 million, NDP much less, as possible election looms
Premier has hinted he might drop writ well ahead of scheduled 2020 vote
With a possible early election looming, Manitoba's governing Progressive Conservatives have a lot more money in their war chest than their main opponents.
Documents filed this week with Elections Manitoba show the Tories received more than $2 million in donations last year — more than triple the amount raised by the Opposition New Democrats.
After expenses, the Tories had $1 million in cash in the bank as of Dec. 31 — more than five times what the NDP had.
Adding to the NDP's woes is the fact that their donations last year were down sharply from 2017.
The Manitoba Liberals, who traditionally raise much less money than the other major parties, have yet to file their financial results.
The next election is scheduled for Oct. 6, 2020, but Premier Brian Pallister has hinted repeatedly he might call voters to the polls sometime this year.
