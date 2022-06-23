Phased reopening coming to Whiteshell, Nopiming, other parks as flood conditions improve

Manitoba campers will soon have access to several parks that have been closed this season due to significant spring flooding and road washouts.

Some road closures and detours remain in place in Duck Mountain, Nopiming and Whiteshell provincial parks, but as water levels are decreasing Manitoba Parks plans on reopening each in phases.

All campgrounds in Nopiming reopen this weekend, though walk-in backcountry sites at Tulabi Falls, and one yurt at the campground, will be closed for at least another week. The same goes for some sites at Bird Lake campground.

Visitors heading to Beresford and Long Lake will need get there from the north from Highway 304 through Bissett, as the province says Highway 314 will be closed for an extended period of time at the Manigotagan River.

Restrictions are still in place for boats in Nopiming and Whiteshell as a safeguard against erosion and property damage due to wakes created by watercraft.

Whiteshell phased reopening

Over the next week, crews will be removing a temporary gravel emergency road built through flooded areas of Highway 307 in the Whiteshell. Once that work is done, Highway 307 will reopen to all traffic, and campgrounds and recreational areas will follow.

But for now, only permanent residents, cottagers and business owners forced to leave parts of the Whiteshell due to flooding may return to the park. Those people can now access Betula Lake via Highway 307 from the south via Rennie, Man. The highway remains closed to all traffic between Nutimik and Betula Lakes, however.

Highway 307 between Seven Sisters Falls and Nutimik is also still only accessible to permanent residents, cottagers and business owners.

Seasonal campers will be notified when they can return, with sites at Opapiskaw, Dorothy and Nutimik lake anticipated to reopen first. Seasonal sites at Betula won't be open until June 30 at the earliest, the province said, and the same goes for nightly sites there and at Opapiskaw and Nutimik.

White Lake and Otter Falls campgrounds will remain closed until at least July 15 and July 29, respectively, because floodwaters remain in those areas.

Crescent Beach at West Hawk Lake is still closed.

Other campgrounds reopening

In western Manitoba, Rainbow Beach Provincial Park campground will be closed until at least July 8 due to continued flooding, though the beach is open for day use. Levels on Dauphin Lake are still high and strong north winds may cause continued overland flooding in the park, according to Manitoba Parks.

Birch Point Provincial Park in southeastern Manitoba will stay closed until at least July 15 due to high levels on Lake of the Woods.

Camp Morton, Rivers, St. Malo and Turtle Mountain provincial park campgrounds have some partial campsite closures due to soggy conditions.

The province says anyone with reservations that end up being cancelled due to conditions moving forward can expect a notification and refund from Manitoba Parks.

More details on restrictions, road and park conditions are available on the parks website.

