Check campground, trail closures before heading to Manitoba parks this spring

People heading out to campgrounds this weekend should check to make sure the spot where they plan to pitch a tent isn't under water or snow.

All provincial park visitors should monitor conditions before going camping this spring, Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks said.

Flooding from the enormous amount of snow and rain the province has received this winter and early spring continues to close roads and cover fields across much of southern Manitoba.

Some trails in Whiteshell Provincial Park are closed due to overland flooding.

Water and bathroom facilities might also be affected, due to delays to the seasonal setup of water lines, the province said in a news release. Campers may need to pack water for themselves.

A list of campground and trail closures and service reductions is available on the province's website at www.manitobaparks.com .

People who have a reservation and seasonal campers will be contacted if their site is closed. Parks officials ask visitors to report any significant trail flooding or maintenance concerns to the local park district office.

Riding Mountain National Park visitors should check conditions before arrival as staff continue to dig it out from under more than 1.5 metres of snow that fell during recent snowstorms.

The park campground hasn't opened and Otentik users are advised to pack a shovel. The park website has a list of facilities available.