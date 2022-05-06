Check campground, trail closures before heading to Manitoba parks this spring
Some trails in Whiteshell closed due to flooding, snow still a problem in Riding Mountain
People heading out to campgrounds this weekend should check to make sure the spot where they plan to pitch a tent isn't under water or snow.
All provincial park visitors should monitor conditions before going camping this spring, Manitoba Environment, Climate and Parks said.
Flooding from the enormous amount of snow and rain the province has received this winter and early spring continues to close roads and cover fields across much of southern Manitoba.
Some trails in Whiteshell Provincial Park are closed due to overland flooding.
Water and bathroom facilities might also be affected, due to delays to the seasonal setup of water lines, the province said in a news release. Campers may need to pack water for themselves.
A list of campground and trail closures and service reductions is available on the province's website at www.manitobaparks.com.
People who have a reservation and seasonal campers will be contacted if their site is closed. Parks officials ask visitors to report any significant trail flooding or maintenance concerns to the local park district office.
Riding Mountain National Park visitors should check conditions before arrival as staff continue to dig it out from under more than 1.5 metres of snow that fell during recent snowstorms.
The park campground hasn't opened and Otentik users are advised to pack a shovel. The park website has a list of facilities available.
Highway conditions and road closure notifications are available at www.manitoba511.ca.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?