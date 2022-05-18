Manitoba issues travel advisories, more campsite closures ahead of May long weekend due to flooding

Manitobans hoping to head out camping this May long weekend should double-check their booking reservations before hitting the road.

The province announced more travel advisories and campground, hiking trail and canoe route closures Tuesday, some of which will be in effect this coming weekend.

In the west, travel isn't advised in Duck Mountain Provincial Park, and that also applies in the east to Nopiming due to road washouts. Camping, canoe routes and backcountry sites are closed in each of those parks, as well as in Manigotagan River Provincial Park.

There are closures in effect for Whiteshell Provincial Park also, including partial closures at some sites in at Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw and Otter Falls campgrounds, which will be closed until May 27 due to flooding.

Boat restrictions are also in place in Whiteshell and Nopiming to guard against shoreline erosion amid flooding. Recreational boat traffic is not allowed within 100 metres of shorelines, the province said, and boaters should move straight out from shore when casting off and avoid creating wake activity.

Numerous boat launches in Whiteshell are closed, and the province warns boaters to be aware of floating debris on all lakes in the park.

The full list of campgrounds facing closures and delayed closures includes:

Duck Mountains Provincial Park: Blue Lakes, Childs Lake, Singush Lake and Wellman Lake campgrounds closed until at least May 27 due to road washouts.

Nopiming Provincial Park: Bird Lake, Beresford Lake, Black Lake, Shoe Lake and Tulabi Falls campgrounds closed until at least June 2 due to flooding, road washouts.

Manipogo Provincial Park: partial campground closure of sites until at least May 27 due to overland flooding.

Whiteshell Provincial Park: partial closures in Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw and Otter Falls campgrounds until at least May 27 due to overland flooding. White Lake Campground closed until at least June 2 due to high water and flooding.

St. Malo Provincial Park: partial campground closure at some sites until at least June 2 due to overland flooding.

Rivers Provincial Park: partial campgrounds closure of some sites in low-lying areas until at least June 2 due to overland flooding.

Watchorn Provincial Park: partial campground closure of sites in low-lying areas until at least May 27.

Lake St. George Provincial Park: campground closed until further notice due to flooded access roads.

Provincial parks not listed are expected to remain open for May long weekend, the province said, though campers should expect the possibility of some service disruptions that could impact water lines. Campers should pack enough water just in case.

Campers are asked to carefully monitor the provincial parks website for updates on park closures.