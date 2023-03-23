Selkirk gets new clinic as part of expanded Manitoba Pain Care Program

Manitobans suffering from chronic pain could soon get the help they need faster and closer to home after the province announced almost $4 million annually for the Manitoba Pain Care Program.

The improvements made by that money will include a new pain care clinic at the Selkirk Regional Health Centre, the province said in a news release on Thursday.

The new clinic, to be located at the facility's outpatient clinic this year, will include a C-arm fluoroscopic X-ray system, the province says.

The phased restructuring and expansion of the pain program will add resources and improve processes at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre and Pan Am Clinic, and at the Brandon Regional Health Centre, the release says.

A satellite pain care clinic in Thompson will also benefit from more resources and appointment times at the two Winnipeg sites, the province said.

The first phase will see existing locations schedule more appointments and handle more procedures, while recruitment aims to add 32 staff and clinical providers including psychologists, physiotherapists and kinesiologists to existing teams, cardiac anesthesiologist Dr. Chris Christodoulou said at a news conference Thursday.

"The bottom line is we're not just adding to what we currently do with the resources, we're multiplying those resources," Christodoulou said.

"This is to ensure that more patients have access to these resources in a quicker fashion so they can spend less time on the wait list and focus on living a better quality of life."

Clinical processes will also be adapted and new equipment will be added, the province says.

The release says the money will also lead to as many as 5,400 more fluoroscopy-based pain procedures available to Manitobans per year.

Slashing wait times

Dr. Ryan Amadeo, medical director of the Manitoba Pain Care Program, said currently pain patients can wait as long as three years for treatment. With the new staff and clinics, leaders hope to reduce that wait time to between six and nine months, he said.

"We have a wait time now that's well outside what would be considered national standards," Amadeo said at the news conference.

"And we're committed, once the program is up and running, to increasing our throughput and our capacity to work toward having those numbers in line with what would be national standards."

The expanded program will also benefit from the expertise of the team at the Health Sciences Centre's pain care linic, the province says.

Capacity at existing locations is expected to increase in the coming months, though the number of fluoroscopy procedures will increase almost immediately, the release says . As more staff are recruited, more appointments and services will be added.

The expanded program is expected to be fully operational within the next year, the province says.