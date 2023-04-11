Manitoba government says it doesn't have consensus to make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday in 2023

The Manitoba government says it's still not prepared to make the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a provincial statutory holiday this fall.

Premier Heather Stefanson says the province has been unable to find consensus for the second straight year among Indigenous groups and businesses on whether the day — also known as Orange Shirt Day — should be a statutory holiday.

"In various consultation processes that have taken place, there isn't necessary agreement on what that day should look like, and so we want to make sure that unfolds, and we want Indigenous people having a say on what that will look like moving forward as well," she said to reporters on Tuesday morning.

"When it comes to businesses, we've heard loud and clear that they've been struggling, and we want to make sure that if they choose to close, they close on their own. We won't be looking at closing them down."

Stefanson said Manitoba will likely maintain the "status quo," with Sept. 30 treated as a day of observance when non-essential government offices and schools will be closed.

Orange Shirt Day was established to remember experiences like that of Phyllis Webstad, whose grandmother's gift — an orange shirt — was taken away on Webstad's first day at a residential school.

More time needed: premier

The first Orange Shirt Day was in 2013; the federal government declared the same date National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in 2021 and made it a statutory holiday for its workers and federally regulated workplaces. Some provinces and territories have followed suit.

In summer 2022, Stefanson said her government might follow in time for that fall, but ultimately said they didn't want to rush a decision.

The province has decided again that more time is needed.

"If there's a way to remember the horrific atrocities of the past, that should be coming from Indigenous communities themselves and not from us as government," she said.

Stefanson said the business community hasn't settled on how to mark the day either.

Some 70 per cent of Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce members who participated in a survey last year favoured the idea of a statutory holiday.

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham has said he's open to making Sept. 30 a holiday. The Opposition New Democrats have pushed for a bill to enact the statutory holiday.