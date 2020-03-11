Opposition NDP stalls release of 2020 Manitoba budget

The release of the Manitoba government's 2020 budget is on hold, as the Opposition NDP ground the proceedings of the provincial legislature to a halt on Wednesday afternoon.

The Opposition party used delay tactics — with several MLAs raising points of privilege in the legislature — to prevent as many as two dozen government bills which the governing Progressive Conservatives planned to introduce Wednesday from being tabled.

That also prevented Finance Minister Scott Fielding from reading the government's budget speech in the legislature — which usually precedes the tabling and public release of the budget.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew accused the government of trying to force through the introduction of the other bills, when the focus Wednesday was supposed to be on the budget.

The province responded by refusing to table its spending plan.

Members of the media and various organizations who spent much of the day reading the budget have now signed embargoes to prevent budget details from being made public before it is officially tabled.

"This is an abuse of parliamentary privilege and is very disrespectful to the guests and media who have come to the legislature for the presentation of budget 2020," the government said in a statement.

Kinew insisted his party wasn't preventing the government from releasing the budget, but only delaying pieces of legislation that it deems harmful to working families.

"Under the cover of darkness, this government is trying to ram through a very aggressive legislative agenda that would see dozens of bills passed by this June before Manitobans even get a chance to consider them — new laws that are going to affect jobs, pensions and schools." Kinew said.

"That's what we're standing up against. We say that's wrong."

The bills include legislation concerning public schools, the civil service pension plan and a weakening of the Public Utility Board's oversight on Crown corporations, according to an NDP news release.

Kinew said he made the decision to delay the bills Tuesday, after he saw the long list of bills on the notice paper, which outlines legislation MLAs intend to introduce.

"The government has abused the rules of the house by trying to ram through" the laws, Kinew said at a Wednesday news conference. "This is all new. This is all the hidden Pallister agenda."

The NDP objects to more than a dozen of those bills, he says, adding his party is not deliberately trying to delay the budget, but trying to put a "time out" on the passing of the legislation before the deadline.

If the budget and budget speech are not presented on Wednesday, the government says it intends to bring the spending plan forward on Thursday.

Manitoba Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said he sees no reason why the government could not table the budget today.