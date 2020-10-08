Operation Red Nose puts brakes on safe ride service for 2020 holiday season

Operation Red Nose won't offer safe rides home for party-goers this holiday season in light of concerns about COVID-19.

The non-profit safe ride service made the announcement in a news release Wednesday after consideration of "the current public health situation and its logistical impacts on the service."

"The safety of our volunteers, clients, and local host organizations has always been one of our top priorities," said

executive director Jean-Philippe Giroux in the release.

"The decision was made after long and careful consideration, and not without emotion."

The non-profit has offered free safe ride services in the winter holiday season in Canada for decades in an effort to curb impaired driving.

It's operated in Manitoba since 1994, and served 11 communities as of 2018: Winnipeg, Brandon, Flin Flon, Gimli, Portage la Prairie, La Broquerie/Steinbach, Saint-Malo, Selkirk, Shilo, The Pas and Thompson.

In the absence of the safe ride service this year, Operation Red Nose will still promote road safety, the release said.

The service reminds everyone to always plan a safe way to get home, whether that means calling a friend, a relative or a cab, designating a sober driver or staying overnight.