Shared underwear, stolen plates and whistleblower disclosures surface in 2018 Manitoba Ombudsman report

An unnamed executive in a government body in Manitoba who provided a draft copy of a request for proposals to a private company before it was posted prompted the province's ombudsman to recommend more training last year, according to the ombudsman's office's annual report for 2018.

The report, released Wednesday, describes acting Manitoba Ombudsman Marc Cormier's office's work over the past year. The office got close to 3,700 complaints and general inquiries, the document says, which translated into 401 new investigations.

The majority of the investigations — 250 of them — were in relation to Manitoba's freedom of information and privacy protection laws, the documents says. Another 46 were related to provincial health privacy law, the Personal Health Information Act (PHIA).

Another significant chunk, 103 investigations, related to the Ombudsman Act, involving administrative actions and decisions made by provincial government departments and agencies, municipalities, and their staff. Sixty per cent of those had to do with municipalities, the document says.

Another two of the office's investigations followed up on disclosures made under Manitoba whistleblower protection law, the Public Interest Disclosure Act. Thirty-two disclosures were made in total, and only one of the two investigations that ensued found wrongdoing, the document says.

That was the case involving the executive at the unnamed government body. According to the report, "designated government bodies" include government departments, municipalities, school divisions and school districts, corrections facilities, Crown corporations and more.

The evidence in the case didn't conclusively demonstrate the executive shared the document with the intention of giving the company an advantage, Cormier wrote. But he described the executive's actions and omissions as "serious and substantial deviations" from policy.

To address the issue, the office recommended mandatory education sessions and confidentiality agreements related to capital projects, and that any group giving guidance on the projects is identified as a potential consultant and retained pursuant to policy.

Institutional underwear

The document also went into more detail on a handful of cases the office dealt with last year.

In one case, the office got a complaint from a female resident at the Manitoba Youth Centre about health and hygiene concerns around a new policy regarding underwear.

The new policy restricted residents from having or wearing their own underwear. Instead, residents were issued institutional underwear, which were randomly distributed after laundering.

Residents also voiced concerns they didn't get notice ahead of the policy change, and weren't given the opportunity for consultation beforehand.

"In response to the concerns and our inquiries, MYC changed this policy, and now provides female residents with three pairs of institutional underwear, which are labelled for female residents' exclusive use during their stay at MYC, and which are returned to the resident after laundering," the document says.

The ombudsman's office also made two additional recommendations: that the youth centre use mesh laundry bags while washing clothes to keep individual residents' clothes together, and that the centre consider setting out procedures around information sharing and consultation before policy change.

The youth centre accepted the recommendations, the ombudsman's report says.

Parking ticket for stolen plates

In another case, a Winnipeg resident whose licence plates were stolen complained to the office after she received a parking ticket, which had been issued to another vehicle bearing the stolen plates.

"The citizen tried to appeal the ticket but missed the deadline for doing so, even though she followed instructions provided to her by the City of Winnipeg's 311 service," the ombudsman's report says.

"She was subsequently advised by the Winnipeg Parking Authority that it could not reconsider the parking violation and that the $100 fine must be paid."

The office found the parking authority had followed the rules in issuing the parking ticket. However, because the 311 service didn't give the resident complete information about how to address it, the office found an issue of "administrative fairness."

The office recommended the parking authority not to pursue payment of the ticket.

It also advised the parking authority to clearly communicate the 30-day time limit to appeal tickets — especially in unusual circumstances — and to take steps to make sure 311 operators give complete information to callers.

Finally, to protect citizens' privacy, the office recommended the parking authority and the Winnipeg Police Service create an agreement to exchange information about police reports when people contest a parking ticket as a result of stolen property.

You can find the full report online.