RCMP investigate homicide after 2 deaths in Opaskwayak Cree Nation

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after the deaths of a 27-year-old man and 25-year-old woman in Opaskwayak Cree Nation early Friday morning.

Police were dispatched to a home in the community roughly 520 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg around 4:20 a.m., RCMP wrote in a news release.

Police are not looking for suspects at this time, they said.

The news release called the deaths homicide. Both people were from Opaskwayak.

RCMP from Opaskwayak, The Pas and the force's major crime unit are investigating.