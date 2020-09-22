Nurse shortage causing 'scary' delays for pediatric diabetes patients in Manitoba

Children with Type 1 diabetes are being impacted by Manitoba's nursing shortage as the province's only pediatric diabetes clinic is cancelling appointments.

"It affects people in really big ways. It's really scary," said Trevor Kirczenow, founder of the advocacy group Emergency Diabetes Support for Manitobans.

"For for people who don't know, insulin — it's a hormone but it's also a pretty dangerous medication — if you give too much of it your child could die. If you give too little of it your child could die."

The Manitoba Nurses Union confirmed in an email to CBC News that many nurses in the clinic, as well as nurse educators at the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg, have been reassigned to other areas due to the nursing shortage.

The HSC is where the Diabetes Education Resource for Children and Adolescents (DER-CA) is located.

Having regular meetings with nurses about changes in insulin dosages and a child's lifestyle is extremely important, especially for families who have never dealt with diabetes before, said Kirczenow, whose 11-year-old son is the only person in his family to experience it.

Someone new to dealing with the disease can find themselves needing to know how much insulin to give their child for certain things they eat or scrambling because they don't know why the blood sugar is high or low and what to do next, he said.

"It's very serious and the amount that you need to give can change because of activity [the child becomes involved in] or it could change because of a growth spurt and growth hormones. So there there's a lot of variables."

Manitobas only children’s diabetes clinic is cancelling scheduled appointments weeks in advance, telling patients that they have no nursing staff because they’ve all been seconded to Children’s Hospital. —@MattMcLean1919

Type 1 diabetes is a genetic condition that often shows up early in life, so it is most common in children. Type 2 is mainly lifestyle-related and develops over time.

Shannon Naldrett, whose 14-year-old daughter was diagnosed with diabetes two years ago, said it was difficult enough during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when most meetings were virtual. Now to have them outright cancelled or delayed for months is extremely hard to take.

They were supposed to have an appointment in May but that was cancelled and moved to November. Appointments should be every three months, Naldrett noted.

"We were quite upset because that means that our daughter won't have any kind of follow up for six months. To pull services from youth and and diabetes management didn't really seem family centred, and it seemed unsafe," she said.

"In the diabetic world that's a really long time to go with just your parents kind of managing things and being an endocrinologist and trying to have to figure [it] out."

Naldrett said her family is fortunate to be able to afford continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps without it being a financial burden, but that's not the case for many others.

Those devices still require education and support from medical professionals but without them, and going six months without an appointment, would be much more challenging and worrisome, she said.

"The pandemic has really given us a new lens on how terrible our health care is in a lot of situations. It should be a real eye-opener," Naldrett said.

"We're in trouble if we're pulling nurses from something like managing kids in the diabetic community. It's frustrating for parents and people who are really feeling this."

CBC News has reached out to Shared Health for comment but has not yet heard back.