More than 300 health-care workers from Philippines have accepted jobs in Manitoba, province says

More than 300 already-trained health-care workers from the Philippines have accepted offers to come work in Manitoba, the provincial government says.

The offers were given to health-care workers who were interviewed and passed a screening process during a five-day recruitment mission to the Philippines in February.

The nurses are expected to work in 31 different Manitoba communities after they complete immigration and licensing requirements, Manitoba Labour and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said.

"Manitoba is an immigration destination of choice for the Philippines and has a long history of recruiting health-care providers from the Philippines," Reyes said during a news conference Tuesday.

"We look forward to welcoming these individuals who will contribute to … our communities as well as the health-care workforce in our province."

Those recruited met a series of education, work experience and language requirements determined by the province, which included holding a bachelor's degree in nursing and having a minimum two years experience working in an acute care or long-term care facility.

A first series of clinical competency assessments — a requirement to work as a nurse in Manitoba — is expected to happen in early July.

Once they've passed those assessments, the hope is that the new health-care workers can start working "very, very quickly," Health Minister Audrey Gordon said at Tuesday's news conference.

In February, Reyes and other provincial officials travelled to the Philippines to attempt to recruit nurses from that country, and ended up giving letters of intent to 350 people.

The recruitment trip faced criticism from some officials in the Philippines because the country is facing its own serious shortage of nurses.

Some internationally educated nurses in Manitoba and the organization that represents them have also criticized the international recruitment efforts, saying the province should focus on nurses already in the province who are having difficulty getting registered.

Gordon said the province has been working to streamline the accreditation process to help those nurses, as well as promote the different pathways available to get licensed and work in Manitoba. That includes organizing virtual forums, she said.

"The pathways are available, but we need to be sure that they are aware of those opportunities," said Gordon.