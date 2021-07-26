Nurse who nearly died in car crash meets Good Samaritan she credits with saving her life

Brianna Seewald has finally met her angel.

"It was absolutely just amazing to see her. There's a brightness to her when you look at her face and her smile," said John Hill, who Seewald credits with saving her life.

The 28-year-old nurse was left fighting for her life after getting into a horrific crash with a truck last summer after finishing a shift at the hospital in Beasejour, Manitoba, she worked at.

She met Hill in person for the first time last Sunday.

"I've just been waiting for that moment for what seems like almost a year.… And it honestly, it was by far the best day of my recovery so far," said Seewald, who broke her back, neck and spine in the crash.

She believes she would've been completely paralyzed if it wasn't for Hill's quick thinking.

WATCH | Brianna Seewald meets the man who saved her life:

Seewald said she T-boned a truck that entered the median without slowing or stopping, and she sat trapped in her car with pain ripping her apart.

"I knew that I was stuck there and the pain was so severe, I really thought that I was going to die there. And I just kind of looked up at my broken windshield and I just kind of prayed: 'Papa, please don't let me die alone in here.' And literally, as I said that. Literally, as I said, that John got in my vehicle."

Brianna Seewald hugs John Hill, whom she credits with saving her life. (Submitted by Brianna Seewald)

The Ste. Anne resident was on his way to Steinbach to get groceries when he saw the crash. Hill heard someone making noise, and tried to get into Seewald's car but the doors were jammed shut. He eventually got in through the back door where he held her neck still in her seat until paramedics arrived.

"I knew that was important and I didn't realize how important it was until after that, she had told me that if her neck hadn't been stabilized, she could have severed her spinal cord or finished severing the ruptured artery in her neck. And she would have suffered a catastrophic stroke."

Brianna Seewald and John Hill who she calls Angel John. (Submitted by Brianna Seewald)

Hill himself was in a bad motorcycle crash 11 years ago in which he broke his neck. He said he thought Seewald's neck was probably hurt and went into the car knowing he'd hold it in place.

"One of the doctors came in early on and said, 'kid, I don't see this very often, but you're a miracle. Whoever got in your car that day saved you. So if you can ever get a hold of him again, you tell him that he saved your life because he did,'" said Seewald.

She said after being called a miracle, she made it her mission to find the man she only knew as John who saved her. Eventually, her grandmother was able to connect with Hill's daughter on Facebook.

Seewald still calls him Angel John.

"And even to this day, he is saved in my phone as Angel John, and that's how my family referred to him when we're talking about him."

Seewald's healing is far from over but she wants to focus on her future. She's documenting her recovery online and wants to start planning her wedding.

"John will obviously be a guest there because he's the reason that I will be able to attend my own wedding."