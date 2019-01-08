Manitoba RCMP ask for help to find 2 men wanted in Norway House armed robbery

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help to find two men wanted in an armed robbery in Norway House Cree Nation.

Police say two men armed with a long gun entered a business in the community around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, while a third man waited outside as lookout.

Inside, the man carrying the gun pointed it an employee and demanded money, police said in a Tuesday news release. When a customer pulled into the parking lot, the suspects took off on foot.

Police have identified two men as suspects and are asking for help to track them down.

The men are considered armed and dangerous and the public is warned not to approach them, RCMP say.

Tyler Ray Muswagon, 25, from Norway House is wanted on several charges, including robbery with a firearm and pointing a firearm.

Brendon Keith Muswagon, also 25 and from Norway House, is wanted for robbery with a firearm, among other charges.

Anyone with information on the men or the identity of the third individual is asked to call Norway House RCMP at 204-359-6483, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1 800-222-8477.

You can also submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com or text "TIPMAN" plus your message to CRIMES (274637).

Norway House Cree Nation is about 520 kilometres north of Winnipeg.