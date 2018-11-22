RCMP seize large amount of cocaine, cash in Norway House, Man.

Multiple people are facing charges in Norway House, Man., after RCMP seized a large amount of cocaine and cash in three separate searches this month.

The first searches happened on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation. Norway House RCMP stopped and searched a vehicle, seizing a quantity of individually-wrapped pieces of crack cocaine and a large sum of cash.

Police arrested a 49-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, both from Winnipeg. They face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

As the investigation progressed, officers got a search warrant for a home on Alex Duncan Drive in Norway House. RCMP seized approximately 113 grams of cocaine, a quantity of crack cocaine and a large sum of cash.

Two men, 53 and 29, from Norway House and Winnipeg, and two women, 22 and 38, from Norway House, were arrested at the time.

On Wednesday, Norway House RCMP and RCMP Police Dog Services searched a home on Roger's Point. Police found a significant amount of cash hidden in a wall, which police believe is the proceeds of crime.

Eight people are in custody and face charges of possession of property obtained by crime.

"Those who produce and traffic illicit drugs destroy lives, homes and communities," RCMP wrote in the release.

"The RCMP remains fully committed to enforcing laws against illicit drugs to their fullest extent."

Norway House is about 460 kilometres north of Winnipeg.