Manitoba teachers will be able to get vaccinated in North Dakota, premier says

A cross-border vaccination agreement between the Manitoba and North Dakota governments is expanding to teachers and education workers in the province.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement Thursday during a news conference and said some of the details still need to be worked out.

An agreement announced last week extended vaccine eligibility to Manitoba truck drivers who regularly cross the border into North Dakota.

Pallister suggested a possible cross-border vaccination site for teachers could be the International Peace Garden that straddles the Canada-U.S. border near Boissevain in southwestern Manitoba.

Pallister said isolation requirements will be lifted for teachers and education system staff who opt to seek a vaccine this way. Currently, anyone who enters Manitoba must get tested and self-isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

The premier said the province had spoken with the federal government about the plan. Federal rules require 14 days of quarantine for most Canadians after they cross the border, with some exemptions.

